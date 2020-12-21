Ed Sheeran is back with new single ‘Afterglow’ — LISTEN

Ed Sheeran is gifting fans a Christmas treat with his first new material in almost 18 months.

The British pop star, who has been enjoying a break to settle into fatherhood, teased the music release via Instagram on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

He simply wrote, “11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present.”

Sheeran shared the same message in a short video on his Instagram Story timeline, which included a brief clip of the singer sitting down with his guitar.

After teasing the release of the song yesterday, Sheeran has now released the new track. “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you,” he said in a statement.

“It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x.”

Watch Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow”