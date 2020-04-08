Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Ed Westwick, Nico Tortorella, Liam Payne and More Insta Snaps

Eye CandyCelebrity
By Michael Prieve
Ed Westwick Photo via Ed Westwick/Instagram
17

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Ed Westwick is freshly showered, its hands up for Nico Tortorella, Liam Payne is pensive and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Luke Evans

View this post on Instagram

This week this virus has affected me even more than it has so far, because people I know have now died of #covid19 it reminds us that no one is immune, young or old, ill or healthy, Rich or poor, it doesn’t care where you’re from, or the colour of your skin. We will all feel it’s effect on our lives and our loved ones. We HAVE to do our part people, we HAVE to stay away from others, We HAVE To #stayhome It’s the only way we can make that horrible curve go down instead of up. I want to dedicate this song to all those tens of thousands we have lost and to the people who gave their lives working on the frontlines to save others. All of You will NEVER be forgotten. Our gratitude is infinite. 🙏🏼 #ThankyouNHS

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on

Pete Wentz

View this post on Instagram

Petal off a rose…

A post shared by Pete Wentz (@petewentz) on

Mechad Brooks

Dwayne Johnson

Johnny Sibilly

Rome Flynn

View this post on Instagram

might go to the living room early idk

A post shared by KING (@romeflynn) on

Jonathan Lipnicki

Trevor Donovan

Scott Eastwood

Antoni Porowski

Jared Leto

View this post on Instagram

Sending love to you all 🤍

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

Liam Payne

Nico Tortorella

Ed Westwick

View this post on Instagram

High Towel. High Ambition

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

