Actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Umbrella Academy actor born Ellen Page announced on Tuesday that he is transgender and is now named Elliot Page. They shared a letter to Twitter, saying he felt “overwhelming gratitude” for the support they had on this journey, and asked fans to be patient with those going through the same experience.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” Page began their note.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society,” he wrote.

Page also asked their fans for patience, noting that though the joy they feel is real, it is fragile. They addressed the statistics surrounding transgender violence, and said they won’t be silent in the face of any discrimination.

Adding: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

They concluded their note by thanking their fans for reading this, signing off: “All my love, Elliot.”

Page is also known for their roles in Whip It, Inception, Umbrella Academy and X-Men.