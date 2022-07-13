Eric Decker’s 4-year-old son accidentally posts nude photos of athlete showering

Published by

OK Magazine

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker‘s 4-year-old son accidentally posted two nude photos of the NFL pro showering to Instagram Monday, July 11.

The photos, which have since been deleted, showed a smiling Forrest taking a selfie mid laugh, seemingly aware that his famous dad could be seen in the corner of the shot completely naked.

The hilarious snaps, which had no captions, were up for at least 30 minutes before Jessie’s pal Alaina alerted the mother-of-three, sending her a screenshot of the post.

“No I can’t stop laughing Jessie. I can’t,” the text to the country singer read. “I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don’t go grab.”

Not taking the situation too seriously, Jessie, 34, responded, “Omg,” before sharing a screenshot of the ladies’ conversation to her Instagram Story, adding, “I can’t even,” with a laughing emoji.

Eric, 35, also took the incident in stride, taking to his Instagram Story to address the leaked nudes, joking that he needs to keep a closer eye on his little one. “Time to change the code… so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Forrest isn’t the only one showing off the handsome hunk’s physique. On the athlete’s 35th birthday back in March, his wife nearly broke the internet by posting a nude snap of Eric sitting by a pool with one knee bent to cover himself.

“The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece,” the brunette beauty captioned the naughty snap of Eric holding his hand to his face à la the iconic “Thinker” sculpture. “My man is 35 and aging like fine wine.”

Jessie isn’t shy when it comes to showing off the father of her children, making it clear that she will never apologize for her NSFW posts of Eric, per E! News. After one critic replied “TMI” on a photo of Eric lounging in a bubble bath, Jessie clapped back: “I can’t imagine what’s on your computer history. Hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown.”

The lovebirds tied the knot in June 2013 and share Forrest, daughter Vivianne, 8, and son Eric II, 6.