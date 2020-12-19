Socialite Life
Erika Jayne leaks texts of CA judge who she claims is Tom Girardi’s alleged mistress
Erika Jayne leaks texts of CA judge who she claims is Tom Girardi’s alleged mistress

December 19, 2020
In today’s QuickiesErika Jayne, Tom Girardi, Millie Bobby Brown, Pete Davidson, Eminem, Rihanna, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has had it with accusations that her divorce is a sham and posted receipts to prove that she had just reason to divorce her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

On Friday night (Dec. 18, 2020), Erika showed proof that Tom had been cheating on her in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“This is Justice Trisha A. Bigelow. She was fucking my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” Erika captioned the post.

The texts show Trisha negotiating her plastic surgery payments, teasing Tom for “makeup sex,” and even wishing him luck during one of his trials, which indicates that they’ve had some personal conversations.

It is important to note that Erika only showed texts that Trisha sent Tom and not visa versa.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom on November 3. Despite their 33-year age gap, the couple was married for 21 years before their seemingly-amicable separation.

In Other News

