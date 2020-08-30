Final Tweet From Chadwick Boseman’s Twitter Is the Most Liked Tweet of All Time
Chadwick Boseman CinemaCon 2014 - The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought To You By The Coca-Cola Company
Chadwick Boseman attends The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards brought to you by The Coca-Cola Company during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 27, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)
Chadwick Boseman Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)
Chadwick Boseman 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk
Chadwick Boseman is introduced in the 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The final tweet shared to Chadwick Boseman’s account has become the most-liked post in Twitter history.
The social media platform made the announcement following the sudden and shocking news of Boseman’s death, aged 43, from colon cancer. Boseman had not disclosed his diagnosis – made in 2016 – to the public.
The tweet announcing Boseman’s death was posted at 10:11 p.m. on Friday 28 August. At the time of writing, it had more than 6.4m “likes” and 3 million retweets.
“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the tweet announced.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the tweet said. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”
The tweet continued: “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
Twitter said in a statement: “Fans are coming together on Twitter to celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman, and the tweet sent from his account last night is now the most-liked tweet of all time on Twitter.”
The tweet from Boseman’s account surpassed the previous record-holder from former US president Barack Obama, who shared the Nelson Mandela quote: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion.”
Obama’s tweet was posted on 12 August 2017 – the same day of a deadly car attack against people protesting white supremacy in Charlottesville, Va.
Twitter also noted that fans of Black Panther, in which Boseman starred, are working to organize “watch parties” using the hashtags #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever.
To help fans observe these events, the social media platform returned the use of the #BlackPanter emoji, “so fans can watch and talk about [Boseman’s] legacy together.”
Boseman’s last personal tweet was that showing support for Kamala Harris:
“YES @KamalaHarris. #WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020”
