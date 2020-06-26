The Friday Cocktail — The French Martini

You made it to the end of the week and now it’s time to drink! We’re highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our weekend.

This week’s cocktail is The French Martini.

The French Martini is the drink that helped to kick off the flavored Martini craze of the ’90s. The cocktail was brought to prominence in NYC restauranteur Keith McNally’s Balthazar, where it appeared on the menu after being placed on the menu in one of his other establishments.

It’s sweet and creamy due to the pineapple juice and Chambord black raspberry liqueur. The primary spirit is vodka, though sometimes rum is used instead. I prefer the vodka version as I am not a rum fan.

Here is what you’ll need to make a French Martini

Ingredients

2 ounces vodka

1 ounce pineapple juice

1⁄4 ounce Chambord raspberry liquor

ice

Garnish

Raspberry or a Lemon Twist

Method

Mix all ingredients in shaker.

Shake well.

Strain and pour into a Martini glass.

(via Martha Stewart)

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS ★ WATCH! Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at PAPER Magazine‘s Chromatica Fundrager for the Marsha P. Johnson Institute via Zoom! [OMG BLOG] ★ President Trump seemingly claims he’s going to lose to Joe Biden this fall “because some people don’t love me.” [Towleroad] ★ Baby bump alert! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child! [Evil Beet Gossip] ★ My husband went to the supermarket, minding his own business, and … [Kenneth in the 212] ★ Please enjoy this Solange Knowles retrospective! [Go Fug Yourself] ★ Leo DiCaprio and Camila have spent 24/7 together in lockdown and it looks like things are getting quite serious! [Celebitchy] ★ Karen is back! This time she’s bullying a Starbucks barista after asking her to put on a mask. [Boy Culture]