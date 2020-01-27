Grammy’s 2020 Red Carpet: The Men — Billy Porter, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, John Legend and More!

The Grammy Awards are typically the award show where celebrities tend to take fashion chances on the red carpet. More so the women than men. Well, this year the men went all out with no holds barred!

Billy Porter shut it down in a blue jewel-encrusted Baja East by Scott Studenberg jumpsuit and matching cropped blazer. The star rocked Alexis Bittar jewelry and a custom hat that was remote control operated, opening and closing face-obscuring strands of jewels.

Lil Nas X was by far the standout of the evening, wearing a Western-inspired bright pink Versace number with mesh details and gold adornments. He topped off the outfit with a cowboy hat and boots.

John Legend wore a gray outfit with an asymmetrical jacket that featured a pleated hem. And Ben Platt’s checkered Balmain blazer had subtle sequin detailing that was elegant and tasteful.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billy Porter attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Shawn Mendes attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ben Platt attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: John Legend attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

