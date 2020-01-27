Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Music

Billie Eilish Wins Big, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Lizzo and More 2020 Grammys Highlights, Plus the Winners List

By Michael Prieve 1
Billie Eilish and her Grammys Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

By the end of the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish swept all four of the night’s biggest prizes — Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year — along with honors for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The show started off on a somber note, as celebrities on the red carpet paid tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash that morning. Both stars and co-host Ryan Seacrest repeatedly emphasized that the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place and Bryant spent his career, was the “house of Kobe.”

The show was already thrown into chaos last week with the sudden exit of Recording Academy chief Deborah Dugan — the first woman to run the organization — followed by her explosive lawsuit that alleged gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

Host Alicia Keys promptly acknowledged the impact of the news of Kobe Bryant’s death on the best-laid plans of Grammy show organizers, stating immediately upon taking the stage “Here we are together on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists who do it best.

Related

Sean Combs Slams the Grammys Over Treatment of Black Music

Lizzo Covers Rolling Stone, Talks Body Dysmorphia and Prince

“But to be honest with you,” she added, “we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now, because early today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. I’m literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

Here were some of the other Grammy highlights of the night.

Billie Eilish Performing “When the Party’s Over”

Related

Demi Lovato to Belt Out the National Anthem at Super Bowl…

Rihanna Gave Lizzo a Very NSFW Compliment Following Her 2019…

The Tribute to Nipsey Hussle

Demi Lovato Performing “Anyone”

Related

MTV VMAs 2019: The Men — Shawn Mendes, Jonas Brothers, Lil…

MTV VMAs 2019: The Women — Normani, Taylor Swift, Lizzo…

Lil Nas X Performs “Old Town Road

Camila Cabello Performing “First Man”

Related

Obsessed: ‘Calma’ by Pedro Capó and Farruko…

Lizzo Covers Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s…

Lizzo’s Acceptance Speech

Alica Keys and Boys II Men Perform “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Here is the 2020 Grammy’s Winners List

Record of the year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Album of the year: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

Best new artist: Billie Eilish

Song of the year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Best rap album: “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator

Best rap/sung performance: “Higher,” DJ Khaled with John Legend and Nipsey Hussle,

Best comedy album: “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle

Best country duo/group performance: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Best pop solo performance: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best pop vocal album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best pop duo/group performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

Best R&B song: “Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo

Best R&B performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

Best rock song: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best contemporary blues album: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock album: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

Best spoken word album: “Becoming,” Michelle Obama

Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

Producer of the year, non-classical: Finneas

Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyonce

Best country album: “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker

Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Best rap song: “A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best rap performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best musical theater album: “Hadestown”

Best metal performance: “7empest,” Tool

Best world music album: “Celia,” Angelique Kidjo

Best roots gospel album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best dance/electronic album: “No Geography,” Chemical Brothers

Best dance recording: “Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers

Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”

Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best reggae album: “Rapture,” Koffee

Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

Best recording package: “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”

Best song written for visual media: “I’ll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

Best engineered album, non-classical: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best gospel performance/song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz

Best opera recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”

From Our Partners

  • OMG, he’s naked: Malte Bündgen in Das Melancholische Mädchen! [OMG BLOG]
  • Grindr Shades Eminem for “Dolly Parton Challenge” Joke Suggesting He Uses the Gay Hook-Up App [Towleroad]
  • Juice WRLD Cause of Death: Sizzurp [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Rafael Nadal Brought His Arms Out: The Outfits of the 2020 Australian Open [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Brad Pitt Turned Down the Neo Role in The Matrix: “I Took the Red Pill” [Celebitchy]
  • Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev Recover in the Locker Room After Wins in Melbourne [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Eminem Is Looking (For Laughs) – [Boy Culture]
You might also like More from author
X