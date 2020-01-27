Billie Eilish Wins Big, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Lizzo and More 2020 Grammys Highlights, Plus the Winners List

By the end of the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish swept all four of the night’s biggest prizes — Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year — along with honors for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The show started off on a somber note, as celebrities on the red carpet paid tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash that morning. Both stars and co-host Ryan Seacrest repeatedly emphasized that the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place and Bryant spent his career, was the “house of Kobe.”

The show was already thrown into chaos last week with the sudden exit of Recording Academy chief Deborah Dugan — the first woman to run the organization — followed by her explosive lawsuit that alleged gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

Host Alicia Keys promptly acknowledged the impact of the news of Kobe Bryant’s death on the best-laid plans of Grammy show organizers, stating immediately upon taking the stage “Here we are together on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists who do it best.

“But to be honest with you,” she added, “we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now, because early today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. I’m literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

Here were some of the other Grammy highlights of the night.

Billie Eilish Performing “When the Party’s Over”

The Tribute to Nipsey Hussle

John Legend, DJ Khaled and more end their Nipsey Hussle #GRAMMYs tribute with an image of Kobe Bryant next to Nip pic.twitter.com/0l4STVoRcY — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Demi Lovato Performing “Anyone”

Lil Nas X Performs “Old Town Road

Read the Variety cover story that was featured in that Lil Nas X #Grammys performance right here: https://t.co/j8uu9HcDHD pic.twitter.com/YdGkxwOEFt — Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello Performing “First Man”

Camila Cabello sings "First Man" to her dad from the #GRAMMYs stage as he's overcome by emotion pic.twitter.com/Xwwpo4tIrP — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Lizzo’s Acceptance Speech

"Let's continue to reach out and hold each other down." @Lizzo accepts her #Grammys win for best pop solo performance with an emotional speech https://t.co/uKUpaz8cwl pic.twitter.com/L5ZqrFL5aj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

Alica Keys and Boys II Men Perform “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Watch Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Sing "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye" in honor of Kobe Bryant at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/02XQuLe0cB pic.twitter.com/yA1hohfbhy — Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2020

Here is the 2020 Grammy’s Winners List

Record of the year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Album of the year: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

Best new artist: Billie Eilish

Song of the year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Best rap album: “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator

Best rap/sung performance: “Higher,” DJ Khaled with John Legend and Nipsey Hussle,

Best comedy album: “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle

Best country duo/group performance: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Best pop solo performance: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best pop vocal album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best pop duo/group performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

Best R&B song: “Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo

Best R&B performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

Best rock song: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best contemporary blues album: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock album: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

Best spoken word album: “Becoming,” Michelle Obama

Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

Producer of the year, non-classical: Finneas

Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyonce

Best country album: “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker

Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Best rap song: “A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best rap performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best musical theater album: “Hadestown”

Best metal performance: “7empest,” Tool

Best world music album: “Celia,” Angelique Kidjo

Best roots gospel album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best dance/electronic album: “No Geography,” Chemical Brothers

Best dance recording: “Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers

Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”

Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best reggae album: “Rapture,” Koffee

Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

Best recording package: “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”

Best song written for visual media: “I’ll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

Best engineered album, non-classical: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best gospel performance/song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz

Best opera recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”

