Billie Eilish Wins Big, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Lizzo and More 2020 Grammys Highlights, Plus the Winners List

By the end of the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish swept all four of the night’s biggest prizes — Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year — along with honors for Best Pop Vocal Album.
The show started off on a somber note, as celebrities on the red carpet paid tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash that morning. Both stars and co-host Ryan Seacrest repeatedly emphasized that the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place and Bryant spent his career, was the “house of Kobe.”
The show was already thrown into chaos last week with the sudden exit of Recording Academy chief Deborah Dugan — the first woman to run the organization — followed by her explosive lawsuit that alleged gender discrimination and sexual harassment.
Host Alicia Keys promptly acknowledged the impact of the news of Kobe Bryant’s death on the best-laid plans of Grammy show organizers, stating immediately upon taking the stage “Here we are together on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists who do it best.
Related
“But to be honest with you,” she added, “we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now, because early today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. I’m literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”
Here were some of the other Grammy highlights of the night.
Billie Eilish Performing “When the Party’s Over”
Related
The Tribute to Nipsey Hussle
Demi Lovato Performing “Anyone”
Related
Lil Nas X Performs “Old Town Road
Camila Cabello Performing “First Man”
Lizzo’s Acceptance Speech
Alica Keys and Boys II Men Perform “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” in Honor of Kobe Bryant
Here is the 2020 Grammy’s Winners List
Record of the year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
Album of the year: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish
Best new artist: Billie Eilish
Song of the year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
Best rap album: “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator
Best rap/sung performance: “Higher,” DJ Khaled with John Legend and Nipsey Hussle,
Best comedy album: “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle
Best country duo/group performance: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Best pop solo performance: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
Best pop vocal album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
Best pop duo/group performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak
Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
Best R&B song: “Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo
Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo
Best R&B performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000
Best rock song: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best rock performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best contemporary blues album: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best rock album: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant
Best spoken word album: “Becoming,” Michelle Obama
Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles
Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend
Producer of the year, non-classical: Finneas
Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyonce
Best country album: “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker
Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
Best rap song: “A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
Best rap performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best musical theater album: “Hadestown”
Best metal performance: “7empest,” Tool
Best world music album: “Celia,” Angelique Kidjo
Best roots gospel album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor
Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best dance/electronic album: “No Geography,” Chemical Brothers
Best dance recording: “Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers
Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”
Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best reggae album: “Rapture,” Koffee
Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin
Best recording package: “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”
Best song written for visual media: “I’ll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding
Best engineered album, non-classical: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
Best gospel performance/song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin
Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin
Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz
Best opera recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”
From Our Partners
- OMG, he’s naked: Malte Bündgen in Das Melancholische Mädchen! [OMG BLOG]
- Grindr Shades Eminem for “Dolly Parton Challenge” Joke Suggesting He Uses the Gay Hook-Up App [Towleroad]
- Juice WRLD Cause of Death: Sizzurp [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Rafael Nadal Brought His Arms Out: The Outfits of the 2020 Australian Open [Go Fug Yourself]
- Brad Pitt Turned Down the Neo Role in The Matrix: “I Took the Red Pill” [Celebitchy]
- Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev Recover in the Locker Room After Wins in Melbourne [Kenneth in the 212]
- Eminem Is Looking (For Laughs) – [Boy Culture]