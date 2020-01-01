Gus Kenworthy, Brad Goreski, Ryan Serhant, and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Thirst traps galore! Gus Kenworthy goes for an animal print, Brad Goreski strikes a pose, Ryan Serhant hits the beach and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment.
Karamo Brown
Related
KJ Apa
Andy Cohen
Related
Travis Wall
Tom Daley
Related
Cody Christian
Adam Lambert
Related
Kellan Lutz
Brad Goreski
Luke Evans
Ryan Serhant
Gus Kenworthy
Niall Horan
Wilson Cruz
Cristiano Ronaldo
Tyson Beckford
Liam Payne
Like what you see? Follow us on social media to see more!
[INSERT_ELEMENTOR id=”14177″]