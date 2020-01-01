Socialite Life
Gus Kenworthy, Brad Goreski, Ryan Serhant, and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 9
Gus Kenworthy Bathing Suit Photo via Gus Kenworthy / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Thirst traps galore! Gus Kenworthy goes for an animal print, Brad Goreski strikes a pose, Ryan Serhant hits the beach and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment.

Karamo Brown

KJ Apa

View this post on Instagram

This dog really smelt like death

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

Andy Cohen

View this post on Instagram

Good Morning, Portrait Mode!

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on

Travis Wall

Tom Daley

Cody Christian

View this post on Instagram

Damn 2020 you lookin fine as hell 👀

A post shared by Cody Christian (@codychristian) on

Adam Lambert

Kellan Lutz

Brad Goreski

Luke Evans

Ryan Serhant

Gus Kenworthy

View this post on Instagram

Me (feat. feet) 👣🐆🐾👙

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on

Niall Horan

View this post on Instagram

2019 has been so amazing. I’ve had time to relax, see the family more than ever, go to festivals with friends and also make a record that I couldn’t be more proud of. I’ve had so much fun. The start of the year was hard as I was still in my ‘sad song’ writing state of mind and they are not easy songs to write. Post that I had a lot of fun making fun music and Looking back on the process i had a lot a fucking great time writing and recording this stuff and I think you’ll be able to hear that in the music (apart from the sad ones obviously). The last few months since releasing NTMY have been incredible. It’s been so fun to be back out there travelling the world, playing on different shows, radio stuff, photo shoots and all the stuff that comes with what we do. SNL obviously being a MAJOR highlight. I love this picture above as it kinda sums me up right now. I’m feeling confident, happy, cheeky (as per usual) and very excited about 2020. I’ll be releasing Singles, an album and of course the NTMY world tour is happening!!!!! Get your tickets and come watch me. I’ve wanted to put a show on like this for years and I promise you I’ll give 200% on stage every night and give you your value for money. ( I’ll be announcing more dates in the coming weeks) Thank you for everything this year and being so patient with me. Love you all so much for being right behind me all the time. 2020 let’s go. It’s nice to be nice Love, Nialler

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on

Wilson Cruz

Cristiano Ronaldo

Tyson Beckford

Liam Payne

