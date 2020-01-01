Shhh. The Official A Quiet Place 2 Trailer Has a Monstrous Arrival — WATCH

Paramount Pictures has released the full trailer for John Krasinski‘s A Quiet Place: Part II, which brings upon the return of Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, reprising their roles from last year’s film.

Last we saw the Abbot family, the monsters were invading their home and Evelyn was ready for battle.

The sequel picks up right after the events of A Quiet Place. Evelyn Abbott and her children Regan and Marcus, along with a new baby, must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

The new full trailer shows that the film won’t commit the cardinal sin of other sequels in doing the same thing twice, instead opting to bring the action.

Krasinski takes us back to “Day One” of the invasion, teasing an incredibly loud and action-packed sequence from the interior of Blunt’s car. Then there’s the highly anticipated introduction of Cillian Murphy‘s character, who looks to play Part II‘s antagonist.

Synopsis:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Watch the A Quiet Place 2 trailer below:

In theaters on March 20, 2020.

