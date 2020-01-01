Socialite Life
Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Was Hacked, Eminem Feud Highlighted, Racial Slurs Posted

Mariah Carey had quite the New Year’s Eve as her Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday (December 31, 2019), with someone posting crude messages about Eminem and racist epithets to her 21.4 million followers.

And it happened right in the middle of her “freaking nap.”

During the hack, the official account – which has more than 21 million followers – posted a series of unexplained links, racist slurs, references to a long-time feud with Eminem as well as other bizarre tweets.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

CNBC estimates the hackers had control over the account for about 30 minutes.

The tweets were deleted, and Carey returned with a fun response:

Some of the tweets mentioned Chuckling Squad, the group believed responsible for a number of other high-profile hacks, including the Twitter account of company CEO Jack Dorsey.

In all of those hacks, similarly, racist and inflammatory tweets were sent by the accounts.

