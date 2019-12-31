Nibbly Things: Happy New Year From Socialite Life!

Nibbly Things is a roundup of some news items, photos, videos and tweets that you may have missed.

• Angelina Jolie Visits Ethiopia with Zahara and Shiloh — and Met Nation’s First Female President [People]

• WATCH: Inside Queer Eye’s Tan France’s home with Architectural Digest [OMG BLOG]

• Homophobic WWE Wrestler Lars Sullivan Discovered to Be Former Gay Adult Film Actor [Towleroad]

• Steve McQueen’s Bullitt Mustang expected to auction for huge money [Evil Beet Gossip]

• The Best Gowns (and Such) of 2019 [Go Fug Yourself]

• Michelle Williams is pregnant & engaged to Fosse/Verdon director Thomas Kail [Celebitchy]

• YouTube Originals Announces Justin Bieber Docu-Series [Billboard]

• Carrie Underwood Says She’s Stepping Down as CMA Awards Host [Rolling Stone]

• Ozark Actress Julia Garner Weds Foster the People Lead Singer Mark Foster [Hollywood Reporter]

BEST CELEBRITY NEW YEAR’S WISH OF THE DAY: Nyle DiMarco and Queen Latifah

BEST REAL HOUSEWIVES INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Kelly Dodd

BEST OVERLY EXCITED BASKETBALL PLAYER PHOTO OF THE DAY: Cameron Oliver

Cameron Oliver of the Taipans celebrates after hitting a three point shot during the round 13 NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the South East Melbourne Phoenix on December 31, 2019 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

BEST CELEBRITY INSTAGRAM VIDEO DAY: Alex Rodriguez

BEST CELEBRITY PERFORMANCE PHOTO OF THE DAY: Lizzo

BEST RANDOM INSTAGRAM HOTTIE PHOTO OF THE DAY: Jan Moeller

BEST CELEBRITY TWEET OF THE DAY: Andy Cohen

