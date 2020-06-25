We’ve got a doozy of a teaser trailer for the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which can be seen below.

You’re just going to have to wait a while before you can watch any new episodes, as Season 4 is set to debut in 2021.

There has been no confirmed news yet about who will be returning for the fourth series of The Handmaid’s Tale.

However, the teaser trailer reveals the majority of the leading cast is expected to return for another season.

Photo via Hulu

This is expected to include Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy and Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia.

Other returning cast members include O.T. Fagbenle as Luke, Alexis Bledel as Emily, and Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford.

However, Rita (played by Amanda Brugel) will not be returning to the series.

Photo via Hulu

The fourth season is likely to pick up on the cliffhanger ending of season three where June (played by Moss) was swept away by her fellow handmaidens.

The children managed to escape and make the journey to Canada, so we are likely to see more of this in the new season.

Serena (Strahovski) was also arrested in the final episode, which will have an impact on her future next season.

Photo via Hulu

MGM and Hulu have also now announced that the sequel novel The Testaments will also be adapted into a TV series, but it is not yet clear when this will come out or whether this will become part of season four.

In the recently released a trailer for the upcoming fourth series, which shows June is still alive, despite being shot last series, and is ready to rescue more children from Gilead’s oppressive regime.

Photo via Hulu

“We’re just getting started,” a determined June says in the trailer as she attempts to round of a crew of handmaidens to wage war on the country.

It looks as if Aunt Lydia is prepared to put up a fight though, with her declaring June “beyond redemption” in the trailer.

