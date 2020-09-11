Socialite Life
Harry Styles Is the New Shia LaBeouf In Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling
Socialite Life

Socialite Life

Harry Styles Is the New Shia LaBeouf In Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling

by
September 11, 2020
Spotify Celebrates The Launch Of Harry Styles' New Album With Private Listening Session For Fans
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify

Harry Styles is returning to the big screen!

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer has been tapped to replace Shia Labeouf in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film for New Line Don’t Worry Darling, according to Deadline. LaBeouf was forced to exit the project because of a scheduling conflict.

Wilde is directing the film, although little is known about the movie’s plot.

The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Don’t Worry, Darling is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

According to Deadline, while Styles’ attachment to anything draws appeal to the project, insiders say Warner Bros execs have always been looking for that next thing after being blown away by his acting chops in Dunkirk.

Sources add after impressing Wilde and Pugh during an initial meeting, the feeling was mutual to get Styles to sign on to the project.

Socialite Life

