Has Gigi Hadid Given Birth? Her Dad's Poem Sure Gives Us That Impression
Has Gigi Hadid Given Birth? Her Dad’s Poem Sure Gives Us That Impression

September 17, 2020
Gigi and Mohamed Hadid MESSIKA Party, NYC Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 Launching Of The Messika By Gigi Hadid New Collection
Photo by Getty Images

Gigi Hadid‘s dad, Mohamed Hadid, may have just spilled some major news about his daughter’s pregnancy and Gigi and Zyan Malik‘s fans are convinced that she’s given birth.

In a recent Instagram post that has since been deleted, the model’s father shared a snapshot of a letter he wrote, which appeared to be addressed to his “little grandchild” (aka Hadid’s newborn).

View this post on Instagram

a few more from 7.26 🧚

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

He tagged her in the pic and wrote, “In the name of God [the] merciful I want to say I love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid.”

Mohamed Hadid Poem

The baby’s name hasn’t been revealed yet, but the sweet letter read, “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart is as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near. I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear.”

The letter continued, “When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you.”

Hadid’s fans obviously caught wind of the post and believed it to be a sign that Gigi and her boyfriend Zayn had welcomed their child, after the model revealed that her due date was around September 14.

