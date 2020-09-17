Gigi Hadid‘s dad, Mohamed Hadid, may have just spilled some major news about his daughter’s pregnancy and Gigi and Zyan Malik‘s fans are convinced that she’s given birth.
In a recent Instagram post that has since been deleted, the model’s father shared a snapshot of a letter he wrote, which appeared to be addressed to his “little grandchild” (aka Hadid’s newborn).
He tagged her in the pic and wrote, “In the name of God [the] merciful I want to say I love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid.”
The baby’s name hasn’t been revealed yet, but the sweet letter read, “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart is as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near. I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear.”
The letter continued, “When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you.”
Hadid’s fans obviously caught wind of the post and believed it to be a sign that Gigi and her boyfriend Zayn had welcomed their child, after the model revealed that her due date was around September 14.
- Has Gigi Hadid Given Birth? Her Dad’s Poem Sure Gives Us That Impression
- Jim Carrey Is SNL’s New Joe Biden, 3 Cast Members Added
- Robert Pattison Spotted Kissing Girlfriend, Kate Gosselin Calls Jon Violent and Abusive, Priyanka Chopra Is Thankful and More
- Travis Wall, Colton Haynes, Nico Tortorella, and More Insta Snaps
- Katie Holmes Reportedly Cannot Stop Texting New Beau Emilio Vitolo Jr.
- Kanye West Would Like His Campaign Staff Not to Fornicate
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ For your viewing pleasure. Check out this extended look at Drag Race Holland! [OMG BLOG]
★ Call Me By Your Name director defends casting straight actors in gay roles. [Towleroad]
★ Celebrities like Kim Kardashian are boycotting social media today. For just today. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Kanye West pees on Grammy Award in a new video. If you’re into that sort of thing, you can watch the video. [Curt and Frank]
★ Did you catch the very hunky Justin on House Hunters? [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Janelle Monae looking extra gorgeous as she kicks off promo for Antebellum. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ American Girl debuts 80s historical doll with a scrunchie and leggings. [Celebitchy]
★ Madonna plays a fragment of a very early demo, “Love Is the Reason.” [Boy Culture]