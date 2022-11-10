Published by

Captain America star Chris Evans is looking for a lifelong teammate!

In a new interview, the actor shared that while he’s “very content” with being one of showbiz’s hottest bachelors, he still aspires to settle down. “That’s absolutely something I want,” confessed Evans. “Wife, kids, building a family.”

Part of this, he said, comes from understanding the importance of having a tight-knit brood, especially as it relates to others with equally high-octane careers.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of],” he explained. “It was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

“So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true,” the MCU staple added. “Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”

Yet it seems Evans, like most of us, has had to put in his fair share of work to become the best partner he could be.

“You spend a lot of time learning what’s been helpful and what hasn’t been,” he remarked. “We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I’ve really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works.”

The star also cited the power of a sincere apology and recognizing wrongdoing as integral to maintaining healthy relationships.

“I also really see the value and strength behind saying, ‘I’m sorry,'” he spilled. “If you’re able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, and say you’re sorry even if you don’t think you’ve done anything wrong because it’s not from your perspective it’s from the other person’s I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way.”

