Idris Elba Gives an Update on the Future of ‘Luther’

Sad news for fans of the Luther TV series starring Idris Elba, as the show will not be returning for a sixth season.

That said, there is good news, because it looks like a Luther feature film may be happening!

“There isn’t a real formal plan for Luther at the moment,” Elba said during a Q&A Zoom event for his Sky series In The Long Run (via Sky News) but added “I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”

Idris Elba attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Back in December 2018, he told Metro that the wheels were definitely turning on a film project, thanks to series creator Neil Cross.

“We are really advancing on getting a movie version [of the show] up on the screen,” Elba noted at the time. “Neil is beavering away on writing this thing, and I think the remit for the film is to scale it up.”

Idris Elba attends “The Dark Tower” photocall at the Whitby Hotel on July 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it,” Elba said at the time.

“It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther. Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well.”

Idris Elba attends the National Film Awards at Porchester Hall on March 27, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The Emmy-nominated actor currently stars as Walter in, In The Long Run, a semi-autobiographical comedy that follows an immigrant family in 1980’s Hackney.

