Jake Gyllenhaal at the LA Premiere Of Newmarket Films Release Donnie Darko – The Directors Cut: Red Carpet Rewind

In our latest Red Carpet Rewind, we head all the way back to 2004 to revisit Jake Gyllenhaal the Los Angeles premiere of Donnie Darko: The Director’s Cut on July 15, 2004 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California and a very fresh-faced Jake Gyllenhaal.

Donnie Darko made a paltry $517,375 when it was released in October 2001, got a second chance to hit box office gold.

The new version, which includes 21 minutes of footage not in the original release, and premiered May 29 at the Seattle Film Festival.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal signs autographs at the Los Angeles premiere of “Donnie Darko: The Director’s Cut” on July 15, 2004 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jake Gyllenhaal

Donnie Darko, which stars Gyllenhaal as a disturbed teen who may have supernatural powers, tormented by visions of a 6-foot-tall rabbit, is an ambiguous story open to multiple interpretations.

“Ultimately, every director’s cut is self-indulgent,” director Richard Kelly said, “but I feel as though it’s a more thorough and complete version of the film.” In addition to new footage, some sound and visual f/x have been re-done.

Check out photos from the Donnie Darko: The Director’s Cut premiere below.

