Thanks to Amy Schumer‘s upcoming HBO Max show, we now know something about Jake Gyllenhaal‘s penis that some of you may have not known before.
Expecting Amy just released her documentary series on HBO Max and her friend Jake Gyllenhaal made a very welcome appearance.
It turns out that Jake grew up with Amy‘s husband Chris Fischer and made a very special toast that revealed something about himself and Chris at their wedding.
Jake began his toast alongside two other childhood friends by stating, “We’re going to start this off with Chris is the only uncircumcised one amongst the four of us, which was a mystery to us as young boys because we only knew the penis to be one way.”
Duly noted, Jake.
Expecting Amy follows the couple’s fertility struggles and can be watched on HBO Max.
Watch the Expecting Amy trailer below.
