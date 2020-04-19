Jamie Dornan at the Fifty Shades of Grey Berlin Film Festival Premiere: Red Carpet Rewind — PHOTOS

It is going to be a while before we see another celebrity hit the red carpet, so we thought that we’d revisit some of most iconic moments from the red carpet over the years.

There is no better way to kick things off then with Jamie Dornan and the Fifty Shades of Grey premiere at the 2015 Berlin Film Festival.

The international movie premiere of the soft-porn S&M novel Fifty Shades of Grey received mixed responses from its first audience at the Berlin film festival, with initial reactions ranging from “harmless” to “excruciatingly boring.”

But hey, we got a very shirtless Jamie Dornan, so you take the good with the bad.

The premiere was attended by the book‘s author EL James attended the event with director Sam Taylor-Johnson and stars Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

“It’s an extremely romantic movie and at the heart of it, it is a love story,” Taylor-Johnson told reporters. “I think we’ve got that balance right.”

The 18-certificate film has its UK premiere in London later, ahead of a worldwide release on 13 February.

Accompanied by her husband, actor Aaron Johnson, Taylor-Johnson – formerly Taylor-Wood – said she was “very nervous and excited” at the thought of screening the film to an international audience

The visual artist turned film-maker said she was “proud of what we’ve achieved” and “proud of [her] cast”, which also includes singer Rita Ora and Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden.

Dornan, who previously played a serial killer in BBC drama The Fall, said he was prepared for the additional attention playing Grey would bring.

“I accepted that this role would change my life when I took the part,” said the Northern Irish actor. “Although when you see the way fans are reacting, it hits you afresh.

“However, I’m still the same person I was before I was Christian Grey. I have a wife and a child and my circle of friends are the same. I’m not going anywhere.”

Speaking on the red carpet, the actor acknowledged “the book and the film aren’t to everyone’s taste”.

“But that’s fine,” he continued. “I think we’ve done something classy.”

Check out photos from the Fifty Shades of Grey world premiere below.

From Our Partners

WATCH: Angelyne Gets Her Own Biopic Starring Emmy Rossum! [OMG BLOG]

Walking Dead Actor Daniel Newman Says He’s a Top but Is Attracted to Tops and Might Bottom if Married [Towleroad]

The Simpsons Get Real Trippy in New Couch Gag [Evil Beet Gossip]

It’s Posh Spice’s Birthday, and She Has WORN SOME STUFF [Go Fug Yourself]

Halle Berry Has Been “Decidedly” Single for Three Years: “I Might Stay Like This!” [Celebitchy]

An “Ordinary” Look at Mary Tyler Moore [Kenneth in the 212]

Dancy Diana: Diana Ross‘s SUPERTONIC Mixes Coming [Boy Culture]