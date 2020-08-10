Have you ever seen Jamie Dornan look more uncomfortable?

The Irish actor is seen here attending the 9 Countries, 9 men, 1 Winner Calvin Klein Photocall at House of Fraser, Oxford Street on September 5, 2009 in London, England.

Prior to his acting breakout roles in The Fall and Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie was a model and back in 2009 Dornan was a judge for a Calvin Klein modeling contest.

Jamie Dornan on September 5, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

The 9 Countries, 9 men, 1 Winner event featured male models from England, France, Germany, Greece, Holland, Italy, Russia, Spain, Sweden.

The winner received a modeling contract and a luxury trip for two to South Africa.

Please enjoy these photos of a very uncomfortable looking Jamie Dornan.

Jamie Dornan on September 5, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Maybe he would have felt more at home if the had taken his shirt off as well.

Jamie Dornan on September 5, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jamie Dornan on September 5, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

<> on September 5, 2009 in London, England.

Jamie Dornan on September 5, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jamie Dornan on September 5, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)