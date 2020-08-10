Have you ever seen Jamie Dornan look more uncomfortable?
The Irish actor is seen here attending the 9 Countries, 9 men, 1 Winner Calvin Klein Photocall at House of Fraser, Oxford Street on September 5, 2009 in London, England.
Prior to his acting breakout roles in The Fall and Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie was a model and back in 2009 Dornan was a judge for a Calvin Klein modeling contest.
The 9 Countries, 9 men, 1 Winner event featured male models from England, France, Germany, Greece, Holland, Italy, Russia, Spain, Sweden.
The winner received a modeling contract and a luxury trip for two to South Africa.
Please enjoy these photos of a very uncomfortable looking Jamie Dornan.
Maybe he would have felt more at home if the had taken his shirt off as well.
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 Kylie Minogue’s ‘Say Something’ Video Is an Explosion of Glitter and Camp — WATCH
🏳️🌈 Love Victor Renewed for a Second Season on Hulu
🏳️🌈 English Soccer Star Paul Gascoigne Is ‘Very Proud’ of Bisexual Son Regan Gascoigne
🏳️🌈 Paul Sturm: Male Model Spotlight
🏳️🌈 Jerry Falwell Jr. Is Sorry For the Unzipped Pants Photo: ‘Just in Good Fun’
🏳️🌈 Kanye West Admits That He’s Running to Siphon Black Votes From Joe Biden
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ A man casually walks away as he breaks toes off of the Italian Canova statue in a museum. You gotta watch this! [OMG BLOG]
★ Amid national outcry, administrators reportedly have reversed their decision to suspend a 15-year-old student who shared viral images from inside her reopened Georgia high school this week. [Towleroad]
★ Reese Witherspoon is a meme queen! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Kylie Minogue has released a video for her new track “Say Something” and it as if Xanadu has been reborn and infused with glitter bombs. [Curt and Frank]
★ Turn it up! 12 Forgotten classics by women-led new wave bands: Offshore edition. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Zendaya goes for a dramatic “back” statement for InStyle. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Bella Hadid flipped off some NYPD cops because they weren’t wearing masks. [Celebitchy]
★ If you’re an ass man, you’re in luck! [Boy Culture]