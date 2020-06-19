Jamie Foxx has confirmed he is moving forward on a Mike Tyson biopic.
It was first speculated in 2014 that the 52-year-old star may take on the role of the former heavyweight boxer, and Foxx has now confirmed the “ball is rolling” on the motion picture.
He said: “It’s a definitive yes.
The Django Unchained actor appeared on Mark Birnbaum‘s Catching Up Instagram Live series where he said, “Look, doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done. But we officially got the real ball rolling.”
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Jamie Foxx News
Foxx has started an intense training regime to try to resemble Tyson’s physique.
He said: “Every other day, I do 60 pull-ups, we do 60 dips, we do 100 push-ups.”
But he joked: “I ain’t got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that.”
Foxx added that he “can’t wait” to share the story before diving into the story of how he met Tyson, now 53.
“I met Mike Tyson in the weirdest way, I was on stage doing stand-up years ago,” Foxx recalled, noting he was about 22 years old at the time. “I get to my Mike Tyson joke and nobody claps, nobody laughs. You know why? Because Mike Tyson was watching.”
Foxx said that after the audience urged him to continue, a voice shouted out, “Yo, Mike said do the joke, but that shit better be funny.”
So naturally, Foxx told his joke and received a standing ovation and personal praise from Tyson.
“So I started hanging out with Mike Tyson so I got to see Mike in two different ways, two different lives,” the “Blame It” singer explained. “I saw him at the height of his career and then when things got bad, things got bumpy, I also saw him as well, so what I’m excited about the movie is to show those moments of the different Mike.”
“That’s the person that we want to show,” said Foxx. “We want to show everybody evolves. Everybody comes from a good or bad place and I think when we lay the layers on Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man’s journey and the way we’ll place it.”
Watch the interview with Jamie Foxx below
THE LATEST
- Zac Efron Is Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!
- Jamie Foxx Confirms Mike Tyson Biopic, Debuts Ultra Bulked Up Bod
- Jimmy Kimmel Is Taking the Summer Off and Matt Damon Is Not Happy — WATCH
- The Five — Ivanka Trump, Cullman Liquidation, Tulsa Trump Supporters, a Retirement Gift, and Owning Matt Gaetz
- Lady Gaga Gifts Fan the Leather Jacket Off Her Back
- Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter to Speak Out Against Racial Injustice
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ This internet-famous chicken (yes, that’s a thing), is sent fan-male arms and the results are pretty hilarious. [OMG BLOG]
★ Gay Trump supporter becomes 1st person in U.S. booted from flight for refusing to wear mask in what appears to be a publicity stunt. [Towleroad]
★ Kobe Bryant‘s helicopter pilot was apparently disoriented by thick fog while prior to the crash. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ The internet is funny. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Please enjoy this photo of Christopher Reeve in shorts. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Chris D’Elia denies preying on teenage girls. “I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.” [Celebitchy]
★ Congrats to Raven-Symoné on her recent marriage to her partner Miranda Maday! [Boy Culture]