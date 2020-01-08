Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert, Jared Leto and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Jason Derulo knows how to work it, Adam Lambert glams it up, always safety first for Jared Leto and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Jason Derulo
Related
Prince Royce
Related
Antoni Porowski
Mehcad Brooks
Related
Rafael de la Fuente
John Stamos
Related
Lauv
Liam Payne
Jack Falahee
Adam Lambert
Steve Grand
Sam Callahan
Jared Leto
Like what you see? Follow us on social media to see more!
[INSERT_ELEMENTOR id=”14177″]
From Our Partners
- OMG,Quote of the Day: Erasure Frontman Andy Bell Turned Down Sex With Aliens Because He’s Gay [OMG BLOG]
- Ugly Betty Creator Silvio Horta Found Dead in Apparent Suicide at 45 [Towleroad]
- Nicki Minaj’s Wax Figure Unveiled… People Ain’t Happy [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Kristen Stewart’s Underwater Earthquake Movie Premiered [Go Fug Yourself]
- Kylie Jenner Donated $1 Million to Australian Fire Relief After She Wore Mink Slippers [Celebitchy]
- These Throwback Pics of Arnold Schwarzenegger From the 1970’s Wearing Tennis Shorts Are Pretty Special [Kenneth in the 212]
- GLAAD Media Awards Nominees Are Here! [Boy Culture]