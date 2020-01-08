Socialite Life
Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert, Jared Leto and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 8
Jason Derulo Shirtless Photo via Jason Derulo / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Jason Derulo knows how to work it, Adam Lambert glams it up, always safety first for Jared Leto and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jason Derulo

View this post on Instagram

Name this movie

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

View this post on Instagram

2020 hit different. Which emoji is your mood rn

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

Prince Royce

View this post on Instagram

🆘

A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce) on

Antoni Porowski

View this post on Instagram

traded my shirt for socks felt right

A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on

Mehcad Brooks

Rafael de la Fuente

John Stamos

Lauv

Liam Payne

Jack Falahee

View this post on Instagram

In my natural habitat #lasnubesdeholbox

A post shared by Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee) on

Adam Lambert

Steve Grand

Sam Callahan

Jared Leto

View this post on Instagram

🧗🏻‍♂️⛰

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

