Justin Bieber’s Double Whammy, He’s Battling Lyme Disease and Chronic Mono

On Wednesday (January 08, 2020), Justin Bieber revealed on social media that he has Lyme disease and is suffering from a serious case of chronic mono. Not so yummy.

The 25-year-old singer also explained that his health issues will be explored in a new docu-series coming soon to YouTube.

“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” Bieber wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a TMZ article.

“These things will be explained further in a docu-series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!” he continued. “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

TMZ was the first to report the news, adding that doctors struggled to find what was wrong with Justin before coming to a conclusion late last year.

Justin Bieber reacts and guests look on during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on April 23, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

They also report that a September picture of him with an IV bag wasn’t actually from a vitamin drip like fans previously thought but instead from treatment for Lyme disease.

Justin is in the midst of launching his new musical era and just released a single called “Yummy.”

