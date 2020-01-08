Socialite Life
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Step Away From Being ‘Senior Members’ of Royal Family

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Woah. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced they’ve decided to transition to a more private, independent life.

The couple made the announcement on their Instagram account saying, “…we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

The royal couple said they will split time between the U.K. and North America, they said in the statement.

They added that the move to split time between Europe and North America will allow them to give their family a chance to focus but also allow them to give Archie “an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born,” NBC News reported.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex depart Canada House on January 07, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

They will also be starting a new charity in the new year, the couple announced.

The BBC reported the other members of the Royal Family may have not been consulted about the decision made by Harry and Meghan.

Adding to the intrigue is a cryptic statement from Buckingham Palace saying, “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Stay tuned!

