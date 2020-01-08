Socialite Life
Chris Hemsworth and Elton John Donate $1 Million Each to Fight Australian Bushfires

By Michael Prieve 9
Tourism Australia Campaign Preview Photo: Brook Mitchell

Actor Chris Hemsworth will donate $1 million to help crews fight the wildfires in Australia.

Hemsworth made the announcement Monday in an Instagram post, along with a video addressing his concerns about the devastating fires.

He also showed appreciation for those who have already helped.

“Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated,” his caption reads, in part. “Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.”

Elton John has also pledged to donate $1 million to the Australian bushfire disaster relief fund.

John announced his donation at a concert at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, praising forces battling blazes all over the country.

“You should all be in awe of the work that the firefighters are doing,” Sir Elton said.

“There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.”

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Elton John attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“And last, is the plight of the animals and loss of their habitat that frankly, is on a biblical scale and heartbreaking.”

“Therefore tonight I will be pledging $1 million.”

Singer Pink, Australian actress Nicole Kidman and musician husband Keith Urban have donated $500,000 each to the cause.

Here are two more resources people can give to and know their donations will make a direct impact in Australia.

Go to fundraise.redcross.org.au/ to donate to the Australian Red Cross’ Disaster Relief and Recovery.

Go to wires.org.au to donate to WIRES, an organization committed to helping the wildlife in Australia.

