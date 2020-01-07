Apparently, Harvey Weinstein Doesn’t Give a F*ck Anymore

Harvey Weinstein almost ended up in jail Tuesday because he can’t seem to stop using his phone. The judge admonished him in court and threatened to revoke his bail, reports Reuters.

Before the proceedings began, Weinstein appeared to be texting, and at one point he actually held two phones, reports the New York Times. The best guess is that court officers informed the judge about it.

And a few minutes later, Weinstein’s cellphone was brought up once again after the prosecution requested the ex-mogul be remanded because of the new sexual assault charges against him in Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York City criminal court for his sex crimes trial on January 7, 2020 in New York City. Weinstein, a movie producer whose alleged sexual misconduct helped spark the #MeToo movement, pleaded not-guilty on five counts of rape and sexual assault against two unnamed women and faces a possible life sentence in prison. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

“Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting and violating a court order?” state Judge James Burke asked him. Burke also told Weinstein not to answer that hypothetical.

The Times has this remarkable exchange:

Judge: “What did I say would happen if he so much has a cellphone or electronic device since there have been repeated violations of this, including some on the record?” Weinstein attorney: “You said you never want to see a cellphone in my client’s hand.”

Judge: “Because it was my intention to do what?” Attorney: “To change his bail conditions.” Judge: “To what?” Attorney: “I believe you said remand.”

Attorneys Arthur Aidala and Donna Rotunno took turns apologizing for the mishap, but Burke responded curtly: “I’m not looking for apologies. I’m looking for compliance.”

While Burke denied the request and kept the bail conditions the same, he turned to Aidala with a stern warning.

Harvey Weinstein uses a walker as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on January 7, 2020 on the second day of his criminal trial on charges of rape and sexual assault in New York City. – Harvey Weinstein was hit with new sex crimes charges in Los Angeles on January 6, 2020 just as his high-profile trial in a separate case opened in New York, kicking off proceedings key to the #MeToo movement.The case in California stems from a two-year investigation into allegations from several women that the disgraced Hollywood mogul assaulted them in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Mr. Aidala, this is on you if he blows it, especially in regards to his cell phone,” Burke said. “I am pointing my finger at you.”

Yikes!

