Nicole Kidman, Pink Pledge $500K to Help With Australian Fires

Australia is currently weathering a particularly brutal wildfire season, with a death toll of 18 people and more than 1,000 homes destroyed.

Nicole Kidman was attending the Gold Meets Golden event where an eyewitness said she “looked very tired and sad.”

An insider explained that she and her husband Keith Urban just discovered their home could be damaged by the fires.

“She just found out and got off a plane right before coming here,” the insider said. “She was crying walking in.”

A kangaroo jumps in a field amidst smoke from a bushfire in Snowy Valley on the outskirts of Cooma on January 4, 2020. – Up to 3,000 military reservists were called up to tackle Australia’s relentless bushfire crisis on January 4, as tens of thousands of residents fled their homes amid catastrophic conditions. (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“She was crying as she walked into the red carpet.”

A rep for Kidman and Urban clarified in a statement that “their house is not on fire. It is under threat, so keeping a close eye on it.”

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” Kidman shared on Instagram Saturday.

Early Saturday, singer Pink tweeted she’s “totally devastated” by what’s going on there, and that she is pledging $500,000 for local fire departments. “My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” she posted.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

At least 500 million animals are believed dead in the Australian fires.

A bushfire burns in the town of Moruya, south of Batemans Bay, in New South Wales on January 4, 2020. – Up to 3,000 military reservists were called up to tackle Australia’s relentless bushfire crisis on January 4, as tens of thousands of residents fled their homes amid catastrophic conditions. (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

How to help evacuees

Donate to the Australian Red Cross, which is supporting thousands of people in evacuation and recovery centers across the country. Local residents can volunteer their services.

Donate to the Salvation Army Australia, which is providing meals and support to evacuees and first responders in multiple locations.

Extra room in your home? Offer to host people in need of emergency housing on AirBnB.

Donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which is helping evacuated families recover. The organization is providing food and clothing, helping cover bills, and donating household items to those whose homes have been destroyed.

Donate food, funds or services to Foodbank, the largest hunger-relief charity in Australia.

Donate to a GoFundMe dedicated to displaced First Nations Communities that need to rebuild.

Donate food, toiletries and household items using Givit.

How to help firefighters

This picture taken on December 31, 2019 shows firefighters struggling against the strong wind in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

How to help wildlife

Donate to WIRES, a wildlife rescue nonprofit that is rescuing and caring for thousands of sick, injured and orphaned native animals.

Donate to the World Wildlife Fund Australia, which is directing its efforts towards koala conservation.

Donate to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital‘s GoFundMe, which has rescued and treated dozens of koalas suffering from severe burns. The hospital is using donations to install automatic drinking stations in burnt areas to help wildlife searching for water and to establish a wild koala breeding program to ensure the survival of the species.

Donate to the RSPCA New South Wales, which is helping evacuate, rescue and treat pets and wildlife in threatened areas.

This picture taken on December 31, 2019 shows a horse trying to move away from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. – Fire-ravaged Australia has launched a major operation to reach thousands of people stranded in seaside towns after deadly bushfires ripped through popular tourist areas on New Year’s Eve. (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

This picture taken on December 31, 2019 shows a kangaroo trying to move away from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. – Fire-ravaged Australia has launched a major operation to reach thousands of people stranded in seaside towns after deadly bushfires ripped through popular tourist areas on New Year’s Eve. (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bushfires are seen between the towns of Orbost and Lakes Entrance in east Gippsland on January 02, 2020 in Australia. The HMAS Choules docked outside of Mallacoota this morning to evacuate thousands of people stranded in the remote coastal town following fires across East Gippsland which have killed one person and destroyed dozens of properties. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

In between the townships of Bemm River and Cann River in eastern Gippsland on January 02, 2020, Australia. The HMAS Choules docked outside of Mallacoota this morning to evacuate thousands of people stranded in the remote coastal town following fires across East Gippsland which have killed one person and destroyed dozens of properties. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)