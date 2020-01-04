Chris Evans, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and More Stars Cover W Magazine’s Best Performances 2020 Issue

For their annual Best Performances Issue, W Magazine gives us not one, not two, but nine celebrity covers!

Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Chris Evans, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Adam Sandler and Scarlett Johansson each get their own individual covers.

Here are a few highlights from some of the profiles:

Chris Evans

Chris Evans by Juergen Teller for W Magazine

Evans gushed all about how his first kiss turned into his first heartbreak.

“The first time I sang on stage was in the sixth grade. It was my first play,” he explained. “I sang a song called ‘Don’t Want No Real Job,’ and the popular girl in school magically liked me.”

Evans added, “I had a lead role, and we began dating during the play. When the play ended, she dumped me. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out this equation: I had to get more leads.”

And his first kiss with that girl was a steamy one, “You’d walk into the woods and kiss and come back, and everyone’s like, ‘Oooh.’ So we did that.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez by Juergen Teller for W Magazine

Lopez admitted she briefly considered dancing for money. Asked if she ever considered stripping when she was first starting out as a dancer, J. Lo said: “I did.”

“There was a moment in my life when my friends, who were also dancers, told me about making thousands of dollars at clubs in New Jersey,” she went on.

She explained how she was offered gigs where no nudity was required, going on to say: ‘[My friends] said, “You won’t need to be topless.”

And though the offer “sounded awfully good” when she was “broke and eating pizza every day,” she never followed through.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt by Juergen Teller for W Magazine

Pitt recalls going to two proms in a “white tuxedo” when he was growing up and notes that he’s looking to take up dancing again.

“I had a 20-year hiatus where I didn’t dance at all, and now I kind of see dance as my future,” he shares. “I know I’ll be throwing arms out of joint and dislocating things, but yeah, I feel like I’ve got the green light in my soul to explore dance. I don’t know what that means yet, but I’m feeling moved by the spirit.”

While Pitt is feeling called to the dance floor, he’s still not being pulled to the karaoke stage. “I sing very badly,” he admits when asked if he has a karaoke song. “Animals flee. I can start stampedes. As a kid, I had the rock star fantasy, but I couldn’t sing or play any instruments, so I had to go to the next best thing.”

Scarlett Johansson by Juergen Teller for W Magazine

Adam Driver by Juergen Teller for W Magazine

Laura Dern by Juergen Teller for W Magazine

Check out all the covers and profiles at wmagazine.com.