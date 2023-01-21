Jen Shah refuses to sit down with Andy Cohen ahead of prison sentence

Published by

Jen Shah‘s story will be told — but not by Andy Cohen.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star announced in a Thursday, January 19, Instagram post that she will not be sitting down with the Bravo boss for a one-on-one interview before serving her six-and-a-half year prison sentence for running a decade long telemarketing scheme.

“I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo,” Shah made clear in the update, citing the network’s alleged “unwillingness to remove contractual provisions.”

“I would rather remain silent and wait until I am able to accurately share my story than continue having complete lies and misrepresentations about me smeared across the headlines,” the former direct response marketing expert, who also failed to show up to the show’s season 3 reunion, wrote.

“I intend to speak and you will hear from me. I will share my story and this painful part of my life very soon,” Shah teased, insinuating she will be finding a different way of telling her version of events.

Towards the end of the message, Shah seemed to take accountability for her criminal doings and emphasized not wanting to cause further harm. “Too many people have been hurt by my actions and my inability to control my own narrative,” she explained.

Cohen expressed his desire to speak with the Housewife, who joined the franchise in 2020, last week during an episode of his radio show. “I’m hopeful I can sit down with her in front of some cameras and deliver that to you,” the executive producer spilled.

On January 6, the reality star was sentenced to serve six-and-half years in prison and five years probation after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud over the summer.

“Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt,” Shah’s lawyer Priya Chaudry said in a statement following the judge’s decision.

“Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes,” her legal representative stated.

Shah will report to prison in Texas on February 17.