Socialite Life
Now Reading
Jennifer Garner Hits the Beach With Bradley Cooper After Splitting With Boyfriend John Miller
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Jennifer Garner Hits the Beach With Bradley Cooper After Splitting With Boyfriend John Miller

by
August 6, 2020
Jennifer Garner and Bradley CooperAtelier Versace : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017

Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller have broken up after less than two years of dating.

“They split up before L.A. went into lockdown,” a source says, referring to the city’s coronavirus pandemic quarantine. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

Well, at least Jennifer has Bradley Cooper to hang out with.

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper
Photo via ABC

In pictures published by TMZ, a shirtless Cooper is seen playing on the sand with his daughter, whom he shares with his ex, model Irina Shayk, while Garner joins in on the fun.

See Also
Weekly Music Playlist
New Songs from Lauv, Troye Sivan, Tiffany Young, Julia Michaels, Niall Horan and More on Heavy Rotation

At one point, 45-year-old Cooper totally reclined in the sand as 48-year-old Garner entertained Lea.

Cooper and Garner have obviously remained friends since co-starring in the iconic spy thriller series Alias together, which aired from 2001 to 2006. Cooper is now single after his split from Shayk last June after four years together.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Toni Braxton is back with new music! Take a listen. [OMG BLOG]

Jennifer Hudson pays tribute to John Lewis with a stunning cover of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” — WATCH. [Towleroad]

Zooey Deschanel is over the moon for Jonathan Scott. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Republicans are trying to help get Kanye West on the Wisconsin presidential ballot. [Curt and Frank]

★ 10 things you didn’t know about Strangers With Candy. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ That time Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier. These are some gorgeous photos. [Go Fug Yourself]

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together and said to be “going strong.” [Celebitchy]

★Rest In Peace Reni Santoni aka Poppie. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X