Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite at BAFTA After Party

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are friendly exes. The former couple reunited for a photo taken at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party in London following the 2020 BAFTAs.

The supermodel, 34, posed between the A Star Is Born actor, 45, and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. Bradley flashed a smile, while Irina smoldered for the camera.

Shayk turned heads in Tiffany & Co. jewels and a Burberry crystal-embellished mesh gown worn over a bodysuit. Bradley, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit.

In the issue, the 34-year-old got candid about her four-year-long relationship with the actor, 45, for the first time.

Shayk and Cooper share a 2-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” Shayk reflected in the interview. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” she continued. “Life without B is new ground. It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

Back in June 2019, People confirmed that Cooper and Shayk called it quits and were amicably sharing custody of their daughter.

