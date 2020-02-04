Socialite Life
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite at BAFTA After Party

By Michael Prieve 6
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are friendly exes. The former couple reunited for a photo taken at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party in London following the 2020 BAFTAs.

The supermodel, 34, posed between the A Star Is Born actor, 45, and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. Bradley flashed a smile, while Irina smoldered for the camera.

Shayk turned heads in Tiffany & Co. jewels and a Burberry crystal-embellished mesh gown worn over a bodysuit. Bradley, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit.

In the issue, the 34-year-old got candid about her four-year-long relationship with the actor, 45, for the first time.

Shayk and Cooper share a 2-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” Shayk reflected in the interview. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” she continued. “Life without B is new ground. It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

Back in June 2019, People confirmed that Cooper and Shayk called it quits and were amicably sharing custody of their daughter.

View this post on Instagram

Introducing #IrinaShayk as #BritishVogue’s March 2020 cover star. Born in the depths of a Soviet winter, but now living the life of a supermodel, Shayk has a backstory that reads like a fairy tale. In her most revealing interview ever, she opens up to Editor-in-Chief @Edward_Enninful about Hollywood break-ups, single motherhood and why the best is yet to come. Click the link in bio for Edward Enninful’s editor’s letter, and see Shayk captured by #MertAlas and #MarcusPiggott in this season’s most coveted pieces, on newsstands Friday, 31 January. @IrinaShayk wears a @Prada sequined silk-gauze dress and @EmiliaWickstead gloves. Photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @PaulHanlonHair, make-up by @Lucia_Pieroni, nails by @Chisatochee and set design by @MigsBento.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

