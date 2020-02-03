Hamilton Is Coming to Movie Theaters in 2021 Thanks to Disney

Disney will be releasing the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton with the original cast in theaters next year!

Today (February 03, 2020), playwright and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted out news of Hamilton being turned into a movie.

According to Deadline, Disney outbid others and paid $75 million for worldwide rights to the show—making this one of the biggest film acquisition deals in the history of cinema.

Miranda said it will be filmed on stage with the original Broadway cast.

It is set to hit theaters Oct. 15, 2021.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations – The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda in a statement.

“I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton – a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.”

The film will transport its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way, combining the best elements of live theater and film. The result will be a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton.

The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

“And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”

