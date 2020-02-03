The Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials — WATCH

For many of us, who are not that into football, the Super Bowl is all about the commercials and the half time show.
First of all, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira slayed their half-time show!
Okay. Now on to the commercials. The Super Bowl is the biggest single day in advertising.
The Super Bowl routinely draws more than 100 million viewers, making it one of the few major broadcast events to draw blockbuster ratings amid eroding viewership due to streaming services like Netflix.
Advertisers have shelled out up to $5.6 million per spot to advertise during the big game.
Here is a roundup of some of the best of ALL the ads that aired.
Bill Murray in Groundhog Day for Jeep
2020 Hyundai Sonata “Smaht Pahk”
Planters: Road Trip
Going Away Party feat. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen – Genesis GV80
Cheetos with MC Hammer “Where It All Began”
Cool Ranch Doritos with Lil Nas X and Sam Elliot
Audi Presents: Let It Go with Maisie Williams
Bud Light: #PostyStore – Inside Post’s Brain
Bud Light: #PostyBar – Inside Post’s Brain
Loretta by Google
Pepsi Zero Sugar featuring Missy Elliott and H.E.R.
Pop-Tarts Fixed the Pretzel Commercial, starring Jonathan Van Ness
MTN DEW Zero Sugar with Bryan Cranston
Ellen and Portia for Amazon
Little Caesars – Rainn Wilson Best Thing Since Sliced Bread
Winona Ryder in Winona for Squarespace
Hard Rock starring Starring JLo, Arod, DJ Khaled, Pitbull and Steven Van Zandt
Sabra Hummus starring everyone
The Avocados from Mexico Shopping Network with Molly Ringwald
Jason Momoa for Rocket Mortgage
