Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


TV

The Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials — WATCH

By Michael Prieve 6
Jason Momoa Super Bowl Commercial

For many of us, who are not that into football, the Super Bowl is all about the commercials and the half time show.

First of all, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira slayed their half-time show!

Related

The Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Have Been…

Chris Evans Apple TV+ Series Defending Jacob Gets Release…

Related

Westworld to Return on March 15, Releases New Teaser…

This Week in Real Housewives News: BravoCon, the Real…

Okay. Now on to the commercials. The Super Bowl is the biggest single day in advertising.

The Super Bowl routinely draws more than 100 million viewers, making it one of the few major broadcast events to draw blockbuster ratings amid eroding viewership due to streaming services like Netflix.

Advertisers have shelled out up to $5.6 million per spot to advertise during the big game.

Related

Alex Trebek Gets Choked Up After Contestant’s Sweet…

This Week in Real Housewives News: Joe Giudice Reunites With…

Here is a roundup of some of the best of ALL the ads that aired.

Bill Murray in Groundhog Day for Jeep

2020 Hyundai Sonata “Smaht Pahk”

Related

Westworld Season 3 Teaser Introduces New Menacing Tech…

LGBTQ Characters on U.S. TV Are at an All-Time High Thanks…

Planters: Road Trip

Going Away Party feat. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen – Genesis GV80

Cheetos with MC Hammer “Where It All Began”

Cool Ranch Doritos with Lil Nas X and Sam Elliot

Audi Presents: Let It Go with Maisie Williams

Bud Light: #PostyStore – Inside Post’s Brain

Bud Light: #PostyBar – Inside Post’s Brain

Loretta by Google

Pepsi Zero Sugar featuring Missy Elliott and H.E.R.

Pop-Tarts Fixed the Pretzel Commercial, starring Jonathan Van Ness

MTN DEW Zero Sugar with Bryan Cranston

Ellen and Portia for Amazon

Little Caesars – Rainn Wilson Best Thing Since Sliced Bread

Winona Ryder in Winona for Squarespace

Hard Rock starring Starring JLo, Arod, DJ Khaled, Pitbull and Steven Van Zandt

Sabra Hummus starring everyone

The Avocados from Mexico Shopping Network with Molly Ringwald

Jason Momoa for Rocket Mortgage

From Our Partners

  • OMG, He’s Naked: Luca Argentero in Cha Cha Cha [OMG BLOG]
  • Matt Bomer and Sean Hayes Test Their Taste Buds: WATCH [Towleroad]
  • Peppa Pig Has Left the Building [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Zendaya Once Again Looks Good In Something Confusing [Go Fug Yourself]
  • People Are Getting Confused and Thinking Coronavirus Is Related to the Beer [Celebitchy]
  • Win a (Sex) Date With Donald Trump [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Adam Roberts: His New Music Is Out [Boy Culture]
You might also like More from author
X