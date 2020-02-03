The Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials — WATCH

For many of us, who are not that into football, the Super Bowl is all about the commercials and the half time show.

First of all, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira slayed their half-time show!

Thanks to Shakira for my new wake up alarm #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/VSOtqmPugD — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) February 3, 2020

Me after the first chords of Whitney’s “I HAVE NOTHING” pic.twitter.com/8R9ENr6fWf — JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) February 3, 2020

👀 Important political moment from the #SuperBowl Halftime Show when @JLo's daughter (who appears to be in a cage like other children on the field) sang a mashup of "Let's Get Loud" and @Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." J.Lo's coat featured the Puerto Rican and American flags. pic.twitter.com/ISOyS5l34M — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) February 3, 2020

Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much #SBLIV #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/sRCDxaWhRp — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 3, 2020

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez join forces to deliver an incomparable #SuperBowl halftime show performance.pic.twitter.com/wBwcdXTOrd — celebrity style (@celebrityOMG1) February 3, 2020

Okay. Now on to the commercials. The Super Bowl is the biggest single day in advertising.

The Super Bowl routinely draws more than 100 million viewers, making it one of the few major broadcast events to draw blockbuster ratings amid eroding viewership due to streaming services like Netflix.

Advertisers have shelled out up to $5.6 million per spot to advertise during the big game.

Here is a roundup of some of the best of ALL the ads that aired.

Bill Murray in Groundhog Day for Jeep

2020 Hyundai Sonata “Smaht Pahk”

Planters: Road Trip

Going Away Party feat. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen – Genesis GV80

Cheetos with MC Hammer “Where It All Began”

Cool Ranch Doritos with Lil Nas X and Sam Elliot

Audi Presents: Let It Go with Maisie Williams

Bud Light: #PostyStore – Inside Post’s Brain

Bud Light: #PostyBar – Inside Post’s Brain

Loretta by Google

Pepsi Zero Sugar featuring Missy Elliott and H.E.R.

Pop-Tarts Fixed the Pretzel Commercial, starring Jonathan Van Ness

MTN DEW Zero Sugar with Bryan Cranston

Ellen and Portia for Amazon

Little Caesars – Rainn Wilson Best Thing Since Sliced Bread

Winona Ryder in Winona for Squarespace

Hard Rock starring Starring JLo, Arod, DJ Khaled, Pitbull and Steven Van Zandt

Sabra Hummus starring everyone

The Avocados from Mexico Shopping Network with Molly Ringwald

Jason Momoa for Rocket Mortgage

From Our Partners