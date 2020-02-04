Socialite Life
11 Photos of Noah Centineo Bringing ‘It’ To the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Premiere

By Miu von Furstenberg 9
Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You" Los Angeles Premiere Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Netflix

Noah Centineo hit the red carpet last night for the premiere of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Centineo was reunited with co-star and BFF Lana Condor as they walked the red carpet, but Noah made plenty of time to pose for selfies with fans.

Centineo, 23, sported a navy blue fitted suit that he complimented with a black tie and black dress shoes.

Check out photos of Noah below from the event and feel free to swoon.

Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You" Los Angeles Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Noah Centineo attends the Premiere of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” at the Egyptian Theatre on February 03, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You" Los Angeles Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Noah Centineo attends the after party for the premiere of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” on February 03, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You" Los Angeles Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Noah Centineo attends the premiere of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” at the Egyptian Theatre on February 03, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You" Los Angeles Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Noah Centineo attends the premiere of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” at the Egyptian Theatre on February 03, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You" Los Angeles Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Noah Centineo attends the premiere of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” at the Egyptian Theatre on February 03, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You" Los Angeles Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Noah Centineo attends the premiere of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” at the Egyptian Theatre on February 03, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You" Los Angeles Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Noah Centineo attends the premiere of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” at the Egyptian Theatre on February 03, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You" Los Angeles Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Noah Centineo attends the premiere of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” at the Egyptian Theatre on February 03, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You" Los Angeles Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Noah Centineo attends the Premiere of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” at the Egyptian Theatre on February 03, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Netflix's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You" Los Angeles Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Lana Condor and Noah Centineo attend the Premiere of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” at the Egyptian Theatre on February 03, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

