11 Photos of Noah Centineo Bringing ‘It’ To the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Premiere

Noah Centineo hit the red carpet last night for the premiere of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.
Centineo was reunited with co-star and BFF Lana Condor as they walked the red carpet, but Noah made plenty of time to pose for selfies with fans.
Centineo, 23, sported a navy blue fitted suit that he complimented with a black tie and black dress shoes.
Check out photos of Noah below from the event and feel free to swoon.
