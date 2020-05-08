Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Withdraw Bid to Buy NY Mets and Postpone Italian Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have postponed their planned summer Italian wedding do to the coronavirus.

“They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice,” the insider revealed to E! News. “Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated.”

According to the source, Jennifer and Alex planned to host their wedding in Italy and still hope to “have the wedding of their dreams” when the timing is right. The insider says they are considering new dates, but don’t see the ceremony taking place anytime “soon.”

Meanwhile, Alex previously joked that he and Jennifer might just throw an impromptu wedding, the same way they did for his daughter Ella Rodriguez’s 12th birthday. He told Jimmy Fallon, “What was great is we had a drive-through party. And then some people said maybe we have a drive-through wedding. It will be cheaper!”

The other big news surrounding J Lo and A-Rod is is no longer interested in purchasing the New York Mets.

That decision was reached after negotiations with potential partners failed to materialize and it became clear that the Wilpon family’s reluctance to part with the Mets’ region sports network, SNY, makes it almost impossible for anyone without many billions of dollars to afford owning the team, the report said.

The plans of Rodriguez and Lopez hit a snag when their chosen money partner, Long Island biotech billionaire Wayne Rothbaum, made it clear he was interested in getting the Mets only at a discount, the Post said. Rothbaum also wanted to exert more control over the team than the couple was comfortable surrendering.

