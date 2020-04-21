Jennifer Lopez Sued for $150K Over an Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez is being sued over the use of a photo on Instagram.

A photographer is suing Lopez for $150,000 over what he claims is a copyright infringement after she posted the disputed photo on Instagram in 2017.

New York photographer Steve Sands is seeking $150,000 in damages from J-Lo, 50, and her production company Nuyorican Productions.

In the federal lawsuit Steve is arguing J-Lo and her company used the photo he took of her to “promote their brand” without first getting permission for him and not paying him for it.

As per reports, the lawsuit against Lopez was filed in Manhattan federal court by lawyer Richard Liebowitz.

Richard reportedly told a local outlet that this case is an example of celebrities using the photographs clicked by several photographers without their consent to brand themselves on social media. According to Richard, the number of likes the photograph receives coupled with their number of social media followers is a tool to commercialize posts by the celebrities.

This is not the first time that the actress has been slammed with any lawsuit. Last year in October, Lopez was sued for $150,000 over a picture she posted of Alex Rodriguez on her Instagram story in 2017.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In other Jennifer Lopez news, she and Alex Rodriguez have made a big step in a bid to buy the New York Mets.

According to Variety, Rodriguez, the former Yankee, Mariner and Rangers and Lopez, the singer, actress and fashion icon have retained JPMorgan Chase to raise the necessary money for a bid. Their interest comes after a bid from billionaire Steve Cohen fell through in February.

According to Fox Business, Lopez is likely worth between $225-400 million while Alex Rodriguez is worth between $300-350 million. Cohen’s deal to buy the Mets was reportedly for $2.6 billion.

In early March during an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, A-Rod said “if the opportunity came up, I would certainly look at (purchasing the Mets).” He also said the Mets were his favorite team growing up.

