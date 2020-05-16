This Is What Jennifer Lopez Looks Like Before and After a Workout

Jennifer Lopez is 50 years old and is probably in the best shape of her life. She is known for her particularly intense gym workouts and dedication to doing so.

She recently showed off two Instagram selfies of herself before and after her workout.

The first image is of herself in front of exercise equipment showing off her toned abs wearing a cammo sports bra (both from from athleisure brand Niyama Sol).

The second snap features J Lo sitting sat on a bench surrounded by dumbbells, a little sweaty, but still looking gorgeous.

Captioning the pics, J-Lo wrote: “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you… #CamoFriday.”

As a visual reference, this is what I look like after working out.

via GIPHY

