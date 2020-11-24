Jeopardy! names Ken Jennings as first interim host after death of Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek passed away Nov. 8, 2020, and now Jeopardy! has announced that a series of interim guest hosts will helm the show when production resumes Nov. 30.

Ken Jennings, a Jeopardy! legend with 74 consecutive wins, will be the first to step in. Jennings was also crowned Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time winner earlier this year during a prime-time special.

Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a statement, “Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him. We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January. https://t.co/2m2b5IQnkw — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 23, 2020

While his successor is still unknown, more guest hosts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Alongside LeVar Burton, Ken was among the names that people mentioned as fit candidates for the show’s new host. Fans even launched a petition for LeVar to be chosen as the new host. In response to that, the Star Trek: The Next Generation star wrote on Twitter earlier this month, “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”

Fans of Trebek can watch his 10 best episodes as they air from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, as well as his final episodes airing the week of Jan. 4. Jennings’ episodes will air the week of Jan. 11.