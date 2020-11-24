Socialite Life
Now Reading
Jeopardy! names Ken Jennings as first interim host after death of Alex Trebek
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Jeopardy! names Ken Jennings as first interim host after death of Alex Trebek

by
November 24, 2020
Ken Jennings Jeopardy!

Alex Trebek passed away Nov. 8, 2020, and now Jeopardy! has announced that a series of interim guest hosts will helm the show when production resumes Nov. 30.

Ken Jennings, a Jeopardy! legend with 74 consecutive wins, will be the first to step in. Jennings was also crowned Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time winner earlier this year during a prime-time special.

Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a statement, “Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him. We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

While his successor is still unknown, more guest hosts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Alongside LeVar Burton, Ken was among the names that people mentioned as fit candidates for the show’s new host. Fans even launched a petition for LeVar to be chosen as the new host. In response to that, the Star Trek: The Next Generation star wrote on Twitter earlier this month, “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”

See Also
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande’s Positions is the new number one album

Fans of Trebek can watch his 10 best episodes as they air from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, as well as his final episodes airing the week of Jan. 4. Jennings’ episodes will air the week of Jan. 11.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Alpha Male Cosmetics founder Anttoni Lopez answers the Socialite Seven

Miley Cyrus admits to relapse during quarantine: ‘I’m now two weeks sober’

Director Tristram Shapeero apologizes to Lukas Gage after unmuted Zoom audition call comments

Jeopardy! names Ken Jennings as first interim host after death of Alex Trebek

Taylor Swift skipped the AMAs because she’s re-recording her old albums and more headlines

Singer Barret Turner Answers the Socialite Seven

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber’s ‘Monster’ and more 2020 American Music Awards highlights

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X