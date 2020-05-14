Johnny Depp’s Exes Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis Defend Him in Libel Case

Johnny Depp has been embroiled in a number of legal battles over the last couple of years. One of the lawsuits that Depp is involved in is a libel suit against, the U.K. tabloid newspaper, The Sun.

This latter suit took a new turn recently when Depp’s former partner Vanessa Paradis reportedly spoke on the record in his defense, claiming that Depp is a “kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person.”

In April of 2018, The Sun published a story about Johnny Depp’s casting in the Fantastic Beasts franchise in which the paper referred to the actor as a “wife-beater.”

The article was referring to claims that have been made by Depp’s ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, but Depp’s side denies that any abuse took place and is suing the paper for libel for making the “wife-beater” claim.

Johnny Depp and singer/actress Vanessa Paradis were in a relationship from 1998 until 2012. The pair have two children.

Her comments follow those of ex-fiancee Winona Ryder who stated in her statement: “I cannot wrap my head around (Heard’s) accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.”

In a statement after Wednesday’s hearing, a spokeswoman for Heard said: “In relation to Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder’s evidence, we are glad they did not have the same experience as Ms. Heard.”

“However, one woman’s experience does not determine the experience of another woman.”

