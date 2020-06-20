Socialite Life
Jonathan Bennett, Ricky Martin, Chad White, and More Insta Snaps
Jonathan Bennett, Ricky Martin, Chad White, and More Insta Snaps

June 20, 2020
Jonathan Bennett
Photo via Jonathan Bennett/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Jonathan Bennett is showing his pride for a good cause, Ricky Martin is blue, Chad White gets some help from his assistant, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Chad White

View this post on Instagram

My new hair dresser since I can’t get to my guys

A post shared by Chad White (@chadwhite21) on

Sam Callahan

Skylar Astin

View this post on Instagram

Henrietta

A post shared by Skylar Astin (@skylarastin) on

Franco Noriega

View this post on Instagram

☀️ ☀️ ☀️ summer soon!

A post shared by Franco Noriega (@franconorhal) on

Michael Dean

View this post on Instagram

Eye on the prize 🏆

A post shared by Michael Ꭰean Johnson (@michaeldean2.0) on

Ricky Martin

Jonathan Bennett

Ryan Seacrest

Maluma

View this post on Instagram

Viene mucha música muy HP 🦖

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

Conrad Ricamora

Jwan Yosef

View this post on Instagram

🧶

A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) on

