Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies

Kanye West is being forced to stay silent — at least for the next 24 hours. The 44-year-old Donda rapper has been suspended from Instagram over his non-stop verbal tirades against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and anyone who comments on the drama.

According to reports, Ye has violated the company’s policies on harassment, bullying, and hate speech so they are putting a pause on his account — something his friend Donald Trump knows all about.

A spokesperson for Meta reveals Kanye will not be allowed to post or comment on the social media platform for the next 24 hours. Once Ye’s back, they will monitor his account closely to make sure he doesn’t slip back into his old habits.

If he continues to violate policy, they will be forced to take extra measures.

Instagram’s drastic decision comes after Ye unleashed a number of posts on Thursday morning attacking Pete, Trevor Noah, D.L. Hughley, and Davidson’s friend Dave Sirus.

Kanye claimed he is “really concerned” that Pete will get Kim “hooked on drugs,” alleging the Saturday Night Live star is “in rehab every 2 months.”

The rapper also reposted a graphic screenshot from his latest music video, showing a cartoon version of Pete decapitated with Ye’s body over him. Kanye’s been throwing jabs at D.L. after the comedian called him out for “harassing” Kim.

Sharing two photos of D.L., the rapper questioned if he was “under the influence” and also dissed his work. When it came to Trevor, Kanye hurled racist slurs at the late-night host.

Trevor openly spoke out against Kanye’s actions towards Kim. The Daily Show host, who grew up in an abusive household, said the Grammy winner’s behavior was “terrifying to watch.”

Ye hit back, posting photos of the South African TV personality and including the caption, “K–n baya my lord k–n baya K–n baya my lord K–n baya Oooo’ lord K–n baya.”

The rapper has since deleted the post about Trevor.

Kanye has been attacking Kim and Pete for weeks. As Radar reported, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star finally fought back, commenting on a post Ye wrote about being “allowed” to see his children.

According to Kim, he’s painting a false narrative and she wants him to stop.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. The judge recently declared her legally single, something she’s been fighting for over the past several months.

Kim and Kanye’s divorce is far from over. They still have to work out important issues like the custody of their four children. The exes share two daughters, North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as two sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.