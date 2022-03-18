Daniel Radcliffe is ‘not interested’ in returning as Harry Potter role for Cursed Child

Daniel Radcliffe will not be playing Harry Potter again anytime soon.

Following the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, original director Chris Columbus floated the idea of adapting the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a movie with the original trio of actors.

But Radcliffe has addressed the idea by saying he’s not open to returning to the wizarding world just yet. In an interview with The New York Times, Radcliffe responded directly to a question about the Cursed Child idea by saying it’s “not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

“I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life,” Radcliffe says.

The actor has followed up his post-Potter career with a series of left-field roles that Radcliffe seems personally invested in. Whether that’s playing a magical corpse on Swiss Army Man, to playing ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic in the upcoming Weird Al biopic.

Radcliffe added the customary “I’m never going to say never,” but also said that actors like Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, who eventually returned to Star Wars, had 30 years before returning. “For me, it’s only been 10,” Radcliffe says.

