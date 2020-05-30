Socialite Life
Now Reading
Khloe Kardashian Address the Rumors About Her New Face
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Khloe Kardashian Address the Rumors About Her New Face

by
May 30, 2020
Khloe Kardashian at the 2014 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo by Getty Images

How does one respond to a comment like this? “Khloe Kardashian’s face be getting updates every year like it’s iOS,” one Twitter user said about Khloe’s appearance.

Well, Khloe Kardashian is finally addressing the controversy around her ever changing appearance – though, in true Kardashian style, she isn’t giving much away.

The reality star made headlines last week when she shared a picture of herself on Instagram that had many of her 112-million followers doing a double-take.

View this post on Instagram

location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Some noted that the snap did not look like Khloe at all and accused her of auto-tuning her face using the popular editing app, Facetune.

Some went as far as saying that the 35-year-old underwent plastic surgery.

Despite the accusations, scores of people praised Khloe’s beauty. “My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!! WOW !!!” her mother Kris Jenner commented.

The picture received more than five-million likes.

Fast-forward six days later when Khloe uploaded another image of herself that looked nothing like the one that had seemingly been Photoshopped to death.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Talks Periods

Naturally, people had a lot of questions.

See Also
Skylar Astin
Skylar Astin, Luke Evans, Mehcad Brooks and More Insta Snaps

“Why do you look so different in all your pictures?” a woman asked.

Khloe clapped back with a sarcastic reply: “From my weekly face transplant clearly.”

View this post on Instagram

As one does. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Her comment was a dig at those accusing her of getting plastic surgery done to her face.

Khloe’s staunch fans responded to her clap back with the typical “yaaaaas queen” comments.

MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

loading videos
Loading Videos...

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

OMG, Benito Skinner Presents: “Live Footage of Me at Prom” [OMG BLOG]
Officer Derek Chauvin, Who Knelt on George Floyd’s Neck, Has Been Arrested [Towleroad]
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Make It Instagram Official [Evil Beet Gossip]
20 Tidbits About James at 15 [Kenneth in the 212]
Six Years Ago, Angelina Jolie Looked Very Great [Go Fug Yourself]
Matt Lauer Feels “Betrayed” by Savannah Guthrie, Who Still Refuses to Speak to Him [Celebitchy]
Racist-in-Chief Trump Tweets: When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts; Police Precinct Breached; CNN Crew Arrested [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X