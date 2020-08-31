Well this is just plain sad as no one should every marry Kid Rock, even jokingly.

Loretta Lynn posted a message on Facebook that she and fellow music icon Kid Rock “got hitched” over the weekend.

The 88-year-old joked on Facebook that “things got crazy” at a vow renewal.

She posted:

“What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn’t always easy–heck it’s not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I’m so proud of them and wish them years of happiness. Things got crazy then–my boy Kid Rock was there and we’ve always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he’s taken now! #gottahavesomefun #88andfeelinggreat #laugh #tabloidfodder #cougar”

What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be…. Posted by Loretta Lynn on Sunday, August 30, 2020

Tayla Lynn, Loretta’s granddaughter, also posted on Facebook saying the two musicians have gotten close over the years and were happy to play along because it was obviously “a joke.”

Tayla posted:

“Bob (Kid Rock) was about to sing a song when BAM ?? a preacher walks out on stage. (Insert our bestie Anthony Sims)

They turn the lights to Kid and Memaw.

Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten. Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em.

So Dad and Crystal decide to make that happen!

They have the preacher announce that he’s ready to do the vows now!

Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy ??

They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke)”

This weekend I had the pleasure of helping my Dad and StepMom plan their VOW RENEWAL. ❤️They hosted a “HILLBILLY… Posted by Tayla Lynn on Sunday, August 30, 2020