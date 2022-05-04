Kim Cattrall Says She’ll Never Play Samantha Again On ‘Sex And The City,’ Reveals She Wasn’t Asked To Be Part Of The Reboot

Published by

If you think the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, left the door open for Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall, to come back, then think again. The actress revealed in a new interview that the HBO show is officially behind her.

When asked if she would play Samantha again, she told Variety, “That’s a no. It’s powerful to say no.”

“I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media,” she continued.

The blonde beauty, 65, also gave more insight into why she turned down a third Sex and the City movie. “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear,” she stated.

“I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film,” she shared. “That didn’t happen. But also, I was ready. And this is exactly what I wished for: to be in different places playing different characters because I’m a character actress. And as difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, I’m good. I’m on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I’m over here.”

When Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon all signed onto the HBO Max series, it made sense that Cattrall didn’t want to join, as she previously dissed her costars.

In 2017, the Hollywood star said she was never chummy with the other ladies, and she felt like the relationships on set were “toxic.”

In early 2018 when Cattrall’s brother passed away, Parker reached out via Instagram, expressing her condolences, but the How I Met Your Father star didn’t appreciate the love. In fact, Cattrall slammed Parker for “exploiting” her family’s tragedy on social media.

“I guess it’s how you define friends. I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional,” she admitted of her on-set relationships.

Meanwhile, creator Michael Patrick King stated that Cattrall is not welcome back.

“No. Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in And Just Like That, because she’s said what she had said,” he said, referring to Cattrall’s previous comments.

“The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction … Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha,” he added. “I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”