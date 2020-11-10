The official trailer for Kristen Stewart and Dan Levy’s Happiest Season is here — WATCH

With an all-star ensemble cast including Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis (Tully), Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Alison Brie (Glow), Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreation), Mary Steenburgen (Step Brothers) and more, the hilarious & heartfelt romantic comedy Happiest Season is coming to Hulu on Christmas Day.

Happiest Season follows Abby (Stewart), who plans on proposing to Harper (Davis) at Harper’s family holiday party. But things change when Abby discovers that her girlfriend has yet to come out to her conservative family.

“I am scared that if I tell them who I really am, I will lose them,” Harper says tearfully in the trailer. “I am not hiding you, I am hiding me.”

Clea DuVall, who directed and wrote the script, said earlier this year that she wrote the story from her “own place of truth” as a queer woman, which the cast felt added authenticity to the story.

Stewart said of the LBGT romance, “I grew up watching and loving conventional movies like this. Seeing [marginalized] people loving each other in the middle of something that’s so standardized was really exhilarating and freeing.” She added, “There’s a lack of confusion and generalization Clea brings [as a queer woman]. I want people to see that two girls in love is just so fun.”