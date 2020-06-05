Socialite Life
The Friday Cocktail — La Paloma
The Friday Cocktail — La Paloma

June 5, 2020
I don’t know about you, but I could definitely use a cocktail right about now. We’re highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our weekend.

We are featuring a tequila cocktail once again! The La Paloma is most commonly prepared by mixing tequila, lime juice, and a grapefruit-flavored soda such as Fresca, Squirt, or Jarritos and served on the rocks with a lime wedge.

Here is what you’ll need to make a La Paloma

Ingredients

• 2 oz. tequila
• 1/2 oz. lime juice
• pinch of salt
• grapefruit soda (Fresca, Squirt, Jarritos)

Garnish

A slice of lime or grapefruit.

Method

Combine the tequila (reposado, preferably), lime juice, and salt in a tall glass (or you can add salt to the rim of the glass). Add ice, top off with grapefruit soda, and stir.

