The Friday Cocktail — La Paloma

I don’t know about you, but I could definitely use a cocktail right about now. We’re highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our weekend.
We are featuring a tequila cocktail once again! The La Paloma is most commonly prepared by mixing tequila, lime juice, and a grapefruit-flavored soda such as Fresca, Squirt, or Jarritos and served on the rocks with a lime wedge.
Here is what you’ll need to make a La Paloma
Ingredients
• 2 oz. tequila
• 1/2 oz. lime juice
• pinch of salt
• grapefruit soda (Fresca, Squirt, Jarritos)
Garnish
A slice of lime or grapefruit.
Method
Combine the tequila (reposado, preferably), lime juice, and salt in a tall glass (or you can add salt to the rim of the glass). Add ice, top off with grapefruit soda, and stir.
