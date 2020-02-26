Lady Gaga Dropping New Single ‘Stupid Love’ on Friday

Are you ready for the return of Lady Gaga? Well, you better be, because the pop superstar is releasing a new single “Stupid Love” this Friday (February 28. 2020).

Fans have been aware of “Stupid Love” for a few weeks now; the song (possibly a demo, it’s not clear) leaked in January but was eventually removed.

In response to the leak, which was reportedly sourced from the code behind Gaga’s official website, she tweeted: “can y’all stop.”

Taking to Twitter yesterday (February 25), the singer uploaded an image of a vibrant billboard showcasing the single’s official artwork.

In the post’s caption, she wrote: “‘STUPID LOVE’ THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET.” The post concluded with the hashtag #LG6

“STUPID LOVE”

THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA

OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6 pic.twitter.com/lu4zDqlepm — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 25, 2020

While the name of Lady Gaga’s sixth album has yet to be announced, the teaser image for “Stupid Love” references the word “Chromatica,” which fans have speculated is the name of Gaga’s forthcoming release.

Bloodpop and Tchami produced “Stupid Love.” Bloodpop, born Michael Tucker, started working with Gaga on Joanne. He’s also known for his work with Justin Bieber — with whom he co-wrote and producer “Sorry,” along with other Purpose tracks — and Madonna.

He announced the new song’s producers on Instagram shortly after Gaga’s post went up.

From Our Partners

OMG, He’s Naked UHGAIN: Philip From Big Brother: Germany [ OMG BLOG ]

From [ ] Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum Reunite for Global Fashion Competition Making The Cut — TRAILER [ Towleroad ]

and Reunite for Global Fashion Competition — TRAILER [ ] Pete Davidson Wants to Leave SNL , Cast Ok With That [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

Wants to Leave , Cast Ok With That [ ] Kate Middleton Opted for Sparkly Accessories to See Dear Evan Hansen Tonight [ Go Fug Yourself ]

Opted for Sparkly Accessories to See Dear Evan Hansen Tonight [ ] Sarah Hyland Defends ‘Sister’ Ariel Winter ’s Modern Family Wrap Party Dress [ Celebitchy ]

Defends ‘Sister’ ’s Wrap Party Dress [ ] As Shirtless and Sweaty Tommy Paul [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

[ ] Fleshback: Christopher George [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.